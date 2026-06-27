Bahrain condemns Iranian drone attack on its territory

MANAMA, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain has strongly condemned the Iranian drone attack targeting its territory early on Saturday, denouncing it as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a threat to the safety of its citizens and residents.

In a statement, Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack constituted a flagrant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty, a blatant threat to the security of Bahraini citizens and residents, and a clear breach of international norms and conventions prohibiting attacks on civilian objects and the terrorising of civilians.

The ministry said Iran's continued attacks, at a time when regional and international efforts are focused on de-escalation, place sole responsibility on Tehran for undermining peace efforts and reflect a policy of destabilising regional security, exporting chaos and undermining stability.

It also referred to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), submitted by Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and Jordan and backed by 136 countries, describing it as a broad expression of international consensus.

The ministry said Tehran's continued attacks constitute a direct challenge to that international consensus after it had committed, under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, to a permanent cessation of military operations and respect for the sovereignty of countries in the region.

The ministry reaffirmed Bahrain's legitimate right to defend its sovereignty, security and stability in accordance with international law, and called on the United Nations Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities by ensuring the implementation of the resolution and holding the aggressor accountable.