Sultan bin Ahmed attends media master’s graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended, on Friday, at the University of Barcelona, the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of students enrolled in the Master of Science in Media Entrepreneurship and Digital Innovation programme, the first of its kind offered by the University of Sharjah’s College of Communication in cooperation with the University of Barcelona, and supported strategically by Sharjah Media City (Shams).

In his address during the graduation ceremony, His Highness expressed his delight at celebrating the achievements of the graduates of the University of Sharjah in Barcelona, commending the strong partnership between two distinguished universities united by a shared commitment to knowledge, excellence, and the promotion of global understanding. He affirmed that graduation marks the beginning of a new journey for the graduates.

The President of the University of Sharjah noted that those who live in a coastal city understand a timeless truth: a ship may be safest when anchored in harbour, but that is not what it was built for. Ships are built to sail beyond the horizon, to embrace the unknown, to explore new worlds, and to return enriched by their journey. He indicated that today the graduates are leaving the harbour and facing a vast sea of opportunities, challenges, discoveries, and achievements. While no one can predict every current they may encounter, there is confidence that they possess the knowledge, resilience, and determination required to navigate the most challenging seas.

Sheikh Sultan added, “This image resonates deeply with us in the United Arab Emirates. For generations, Emiratis built ports along our coastline. They were built because our ancestors understood that those who venture beyond familiar shores gain access to the wonders of the world. They recognised that prosperity comes not from standing still, but from engaging with the wider world—learning from it, contributing to it, and growing through it.”

He further explained that the Master of Science in Media Entrepreneurship and Digital Innovation programme, linking Sharjah and Barcelona, represents a contemporary expression of the same belief held by forefathers: a journey from port to port, and from sea to sea. It is a programme connecting two great institutions, cultures, and traditions of excellence, providing students with the opportunity to benefit from the intellectual and cultural wealth of both countries, enabling them not only to succeed in their professional careers, but also to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Addressing the graduates, Sheikh Sultan said, “And you, our graduates, have chosen a discipline that is itself a kind of port. The Media Entrepreneurship and Digital Innovation programme is where ideas take shape, and where information is examined, interpreted, and given meaning before being sent back out into the world. Yet in our time, the significance of that role has never been greater. The digital age has transformed not only the speed and scale at which information travels, but also the consequences of its journey. So, the stories you tell, the platforms you innovate, and the narratives you shape will reach audiences across continents within moments. They will be received, questioned, interpreted, and shared by a world more connected than at any other point in human history. This is an extraordinary power. And like the sea itself, it is a power that demands humility, integrity, and discernment.”

The President of the University of Sharjah noted that what distinguishes the programme in Media Entrepreneurship and Digital Innovation is not only the partnership between two distinguished universities and their dedicated academic staff, but also the presence of a third pillar – Sharjah Media City (Shams) – in a unique collaboration between academia, industry, and the creative economy. This provides graduates with opportunities to overcome real-world challenges, engage with diverse perspectives, and develop practical, experience-based skills.

Sheikh Sultan urged graduates to move forward into the future, to continuously seek knowledge, to show courage in the pursuit of truth, and compassion in their engagement with others, and to use knowledge not only to inform, but to inspire. He called on them to chart their own path with confidence, carrying with them the lessons learned, the friendships formed, and the values that guided them throughout their academic journey, as well as the spirit of Sharjah and Barcelona.

He concluded his address by commending the families in attendance for their support of the graduates throughout their academic journey, as well as members of the academic and administrative staff at both the University of Sharjah and the University of Barcelona for their dedication and commitment to excellence.

Miquel Soriano, Director-General of Universities in the Government of Catalonia, delivered a speech in which he noted that the joint master’s programme represents an important milestone as it is the first joint degree between a Spanish university and the University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. He affirmed that this achievement demonstrates what higher education can accomplish when institutions collaborate across borders, cultures, and disciplines to prepare future generations for an interconnected and cooperative world.

Soriano explained that Catalonia, home to the University of Barcelona, believes universities are among the most strategic assets, generating knowledge, fostering innovation, attracting international talent, and contributing directly to economic and social development. He noted that the partnership between the University of Sharjah and the University of Barcelona reinforces these values and brings mutual benefit in academic excellence, global outreach, and the promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship.

He stressed that the programme studied by the graduates is inspiring because it goes beyond traditional education, equipping students not only with knowledge but also with the confidence and practical skills to create new projects and develop innovative ideas. In today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, entrepreneurship has become one of the most powerful drivers of progress.

Dr. Soriano Abadal, Vice-Rector of the University of Barcelona, gave a speech in which he provided an overview of the University of Barcelona, founded in 1450, noting that it has, throughout its long history, faced numerous challenges before becoming today one of the leading universities in Europe and the world, according to major international university rankings. He highlighted the university’s deep roots in the city of Barcelona and the region of Catalonia, while at the same time describing it as a global institution that collaborates with academic institutions around the world, including the University of Sharjah.

Abadal emphasised the role of universities as open spaces for dialogue, thought, and reflection, saying that universities are a shared home for scholars and researchers, a place where people from all over the world come together. He added that universities know no borders, as they are built on a unified system of shared values and principles.

For his part, Dr. Joan G. Burguera, Dean of the Faculty of Philology and Communication at the University of Barcelona, also delivered a speech in which he welcomed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and the Sharjah delegation, affirming that the graduation ceremony is not merely an academic celebration, but a living embodiment of the success of the international strategic partnership between the University of Sharjah and the University of Barcelona, which has resulted in the launch of the first joint master’s programme crossing geographical and cultural boundaries. He noted that the first cohort represents pioneers who did not walk a prepared path, but helped pave a new academic route, becoming the first ambassadors of a scientific project reflecting the shared ambitions of both universities to strengthen international cooperation and build bridges of knowledge.

He explained that the specialisation in Media Entrepreneurship and Digital Innovation is not limited to the technological or commercial sphere, but focuses on developing innovative solutions to connect communities, calling on graduates to lead the next phase of digital transformation responsibly and effectively, not merely to keep pace with rapid change, but to lead and shape it for the benefit of humanity.

The Dean of the Faculty of Philology and Communication expressed his sincere gratitude to the University of Sharjah for its partnership and dedication, as well as to academic and administrative staff and the families of graduates for their continuous support. Addressing the graduates, he affirmed that their graduation marks the true beginning of their contribution to the world, and that they will always remain the first chapter in the history of this landmark partnership between Barcelona and Sharjah, wishing them a future full of success, excellence, and innovation.

On behalf of the programme graduates, graduate Mahra Al Amiri delivered a speech expressing her happiness at representing her fellow graduates in this exceptional academic journey in the joint Master of Science in Media Entrepreneurship and Digital Innovation programme between the University of Sharjah and the University of Barcelona, noting that the occasion is not merely the awarding of a degree, but the culmination of two years of dedication, perseverance, continuous learning, and a journey filled with experiences, challenges, and opportunities.

She explained that the programme provided them with the privilege of studying at two prestigious universities sharing a commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and international collaboration, affirming that studying across cultures in a global academic environment has broadened horizons, enhanced knowledge, and enriched their skills and adaptability.

Al Amiri extended her sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for honouring the graduation ceremony and for his continuous support for higher education and scientific research and the strengthening of global academic partnerships, praising the role of the administrations of both universities and their dedication to developing students’ skills, which contributed to the success of their experience and the acquisition of knowledge, values, and life skills.

She concluded by thanking the graduates’ families for their support, care, and encouragement throughout their journey, urging her fellow graduates to continue striving for excellence, embrace lifelong learning, and proudly represent their universities.

His Highness the President of the University of Sharjah presented certificates to the 24 graduates, congratulating them on their achievement and wishing them success in their future careers.

The programme, “Master of Science in Media Entrepreneurship and Digital Innovation”, represents a strategic response to the rapid transformations in the media sector. It awards graduates a dual degree that enhances their professional presence locally and globally by integrating digital communication with entrepreneurship and innovation studies. It also comes amid rapid sectoral change, where entrepreneurial and digital skills have become essential for success in an evolving media landscape.

The ceremony also included a musical performance in celebration of the graduation of the first cohort of the programme jointly offered by the University of Sharjah and the University of Barcelona.

Prior to the ceremony, His Highness met Dr. Joan Guardia, Rector of the University of Barcelona, exchanging views on a number of academic and scientific issues and ways to strengthen cooperation with governmental, educational, and media entities, thereby enhancing existing partnerships and opening wider horizons for future collaboration.

His Highness also exchanged commemorative gifts with the Rector of the University of Barcelona, expressing his sincere thanks for the fruitful cooperation reflecting cultural and scientific openness, and posing for group photographs.

He toured the University of Barcelona campus, reviewing its key facilities and academic features. He visited the main graduation hall used for large faculty ceremonies, and the University of Barcelona library, which houses a large collection of specialised books and academic references across various fields, supporting students and researchers and contributing to scientific research and projects. He was also briefed on rare manuscripts and books held by the university.

The ceremony was attended alongside the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Professor Dr. Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; and a number of senior officials from both universities and parents of graduates.