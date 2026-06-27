UAE strongly condemns hostile drone attacks by Iran on Bahrain

ABU DHABI, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile drone attacks by Iran that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.