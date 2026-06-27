Abu Dhabi reinforces healthcare leadership with rehabilitation expansion

ABU DHABI, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Specialised Rehabilitation Hospital (SRH), a leading rehabilitation hospital under Capital Health, has broken ground on a major new extension in Abu Dhabi, marking the next phase in its development as an integrated hospital for rehabilitation and specialty care.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new extension was attended by Dr. Fayeza Saif Nasir Alyafe, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Group Chief Investment Officer, Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG); Abubaker Seddiq Al Khoori, Group Chief Executive Officer, ADCG; and Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO, Specialised Rehabilitation Hospital and Health Shield Medical Centre, along with senior leadership and employees of SRH.

The state-of-the-art facility, being developed adjacent to the existing hospital, will significantly expand SRH’s rehabilitation and specialty care platform. It will bring together inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient subspecialty services, orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care, neurosciences, sports medicine, physical medicine and cardiac rehabilitation within one coordinated model of care.

Abubaker Seddiq Al Khoori, Group Chief Executive Officer, ADCG, said, “Healthcare investment plays a critical role in building the depth, resilience and future readiness of a health system. The expansion of Specialised Rehabilitation Hospital reflects our confidence in Abu Dhabi’s vision for specialised care and our commitment to supporting institutions that can scale excellence, retain complex care within the UAE and create lasting value for patients and communities. SRH’s next phase will strengthen an area of growing importance, bringing together expertise, infrastructure and service capacity in a way that supports the emirate’s continued development as a regional hub for advanced rehabilitation and recovery.”

Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO, Specialised Rehabilitation Hospital and Health Shield Medical Centre, said, “At SRH, our organisational focus this year, Growth Through Learning, has shaped the way we are approaching this expansion. It is about learning from every patient journey, every family experience and every member of our multidisciplinary team, then turning that knowledge into stronger systems, better collaboration and more responsive care.”

Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Group Chief Investment Officer, ADCG, said, “By combining advanced surgery, outpatient subspecialties, therapy services and rehabilitation within one purpose-built environment, we are creating a platform that supports both national healthcare priorities and Abu Dhabi’s medical tourism ambitions.”

Expected to be completed and operational by the end of 2028, the expansion will bring SRH’s total capacity to more than 230 inpatient rehabilitation beds, over 30 outpatient clinics and treatment rooms, and approximately 12 Bayt Al Qudra rehabilitation gyms. The expanded capacity will position SRH as the largest integrated rehabilitation hospital in the UAE.

The new facility will also introduce additional outpatient subspecialty services in neurology, sports medicine, physical medicine and cardiac rehabilitation for both paediatric and adult patients. These services will provide advanced diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitation pathways, enabling patients to access comprehensive specialised care in one location.

Another key component of the development is the addition of modern operating theatres, including the OR of the future. These facilities will support a comprehensive range of orthopaedic and musculoskeletal surgeries, connected to SRH’s rehabilitation programmes to enable smoother transitions from surgery to recovery, improve clinical outcomes and enhance the patient experience.