Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Shams–University of Barcelona MoU

BARCELONA, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, witnessed, on Friday, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sharjah Media City (Shams) and the Faculty of Communication at the University of Barcelona at the university's headquarters.

The MoU was signed by Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director-General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), and Dr. Joan G. Burguera, Dean of the Faculty of Philology and Communication at the University of Barcelona.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation between Shams and the Faculty of Communication at the University of Barcelona in the fields of media, digital innovation, entrepreneurship, scientific research, and academic and research collaboration in education and the creative industries. It will strengthen the exchange of academic and professional expertise, support the development of joint training programmes, and facilitate the organisation of conferences, seminars and workshops that serve the media sector on both sides.

The MoU opens up new opportunities for Sharjah Media City (Shams) and the Faculty of Communication at the University of Barcelona to benefit from each other's best practices and promote cultural and academic exchange, contributing to the enhancement of national talent and equipping them with the latest global skills and knowledge.

The agreement will also help foster an environment that supports creativity and entrepreneurship by nurturing innovative student projects and transforming them into marketable media products.

This step reflects Sharjah Media City's commitment to building bridges of cooperation with leading international academic institutions, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to make the Emirate a beacon of knowledge and culture and a leading regional hub for the creative industries.