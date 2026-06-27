Family Care Authority organises dialogue session on protecting children from drug abuse

ABU DHABI, 27th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Care Authority (FCA) organised an open dialogue session titled “Prevention is a Shared Responsibility: Towards an Aware Family and a Drug-Safe Community”, at Khalifa A Municipal Presence Centre, marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The session brought together representatives from government entities, alongside experts and specialists in prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

The session forms part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to raise community awareness and empower families to play their preventive role in protecting children from behavioural and social risks, while fostering a culture of shared responsibility among stakeholders committed to safeguarding the community.

In her opening remarks, Asma Al Azri, Executive Director of the Family Cases Sector at the Family Care Authority, emphasised that addressing the risks posed by drugs requires close collaboration between families, educational institutions, law enforcement, healthcare providers, and social services. She noted that strengthening community awareness, promoting early intervention, and equipping families with the right knowledge and support they need are key pillars of prevention and protection of future generations.

During the session, Dr. Alia Al Jasmi Director of Care Homes Department at the Family Care Authority, highlighted that “Family represents the first line of defence against addiction.” She also outlined the specialised services provided by the Authority including Halfway houses and after care service to support individuals in recovery and facilitate their reintegration into society.

Major Youssef Hassan Al Hammadi from the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, discussed the importance of security and community partnerships in protecting children from drug-related risks. Colonel Dr. Ahmed Al Ali from Zayed University then addressed strategies for building awareness among students, underscoring the critical role educational institutions play in promoting prevention. Dr. Mohammed Al Junaibi, Head of the Psychiatry Department at the National Rehabilitation Centre – Abu Dhabi, concluded the speaker presentations by highlighting treatment and rehabilitation pathways that support a smooth transition from recovery to community reintegration.

The session addressed a range of key topics to attendees, including early prevention, emerging synthetic drugs and modern recruitment tactics used by drug traffickers, as well as treatment and rehabilitation efforts for individuals in recovery.

Participants reaffirmed the importance of strengthening institutional partnerships to develop sustainable initiatives that protect children, promote family stability, and reinforce community cohesion.