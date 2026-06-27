European Commission vows response to any new tariffs

BRUSSELS, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission has rejected US President Donald Trump's warning that tariffs of up to 100 percent could be imposed on exports from European countries that introduce new digital taxes on US technology companies, affirming that the European Union would respond firmly should such measures be implemented.

A European Commission spokesperson in Brussels said the European Union and its member states have the sovereign right to regulate economic activities within their territories in line with their democratic values and international obligations, describing any unilateral measures targeting such policies as unjustified.

The spokesperson added that the European Union would respond swiftly and decisively to defend its rights and regulatory autonomy if Washington proceeded with imposing the tariffs.

The Commission also stressed that European taxes apply equally to all major companies without discrimination, while reaffirming its support for a coordinated international approach to taxing the digital economy, in line with the agreement reached by the Group of Seven.