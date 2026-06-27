Khorfakkan Mango Festival 2026 kicks off at Expo Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth Khorfakkan Mango Festival opened yesterday in Khorfakkan, recording a 40 percent increase in participation compared with the previous edition.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan, Khorfakkan City Municipality and Expo Khorfakkan, the festival runs until Sunday evening under the theme "Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth".

This year's edition brings together 55 farmers, leading agriculture and fertilisation companies, and productive families from across the UAE. Delegations from Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, as well as participants from Uganda, are also taking part, reflecting the festival's growing regional and international profile.

To accommodate increased participation, the festival has expanded its exhibition infrastructure by 70 percent, providing additional display space for visitors.

The festival was inaugurated by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais in the presence of Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Salem Ali Al Muhairi; Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr Alnaqbi; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Khalfan Saleh Al Harethi Al Naqbi; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi; Khalil Al-Mansouri; and senior officials, farmers and agricultural stakeholders.

Visitors toured the exhibition, which showcases more than 150 varieties of locally grown mangoes, citrus fruits and seasonal produce from the Eastern Region, alongside value-added products and innovative mango-processing industries. They also visited the productive families pavilion, featuring locally produced food, traditional cuisine and handcrafted products.

During the opening ceremony, sponsors and supporting entities were honoured in recognition of their continued contribution to the festival's success.

Al Owais said the fifth Khorfakkan Mango Festival reinforces its role as a leading economic and cultural platform reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support agricultural investment as a pillar of the UAE's food security strategy.

He said SCCI views agriculture as a strategic contributor to economic diversification and GDP growth, adding that the festival supports agricultural development while boosting tourism and commercial activity in Khorfakkan and the Eastern Region. He added that the initiative aligns with the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 by strengthening farmers' marketing capabilities and encouraging the adoption of modern agricultural technologies.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said the previous edition attracted around 35,000 visitors, while this year's event has recorded a 40 percent increase in participating farmers and a 70 percent expansion in exhibition space. He described the festival as an integrated marketing platform connecting farmers directly with consumers and said SCCI remains committed to supporting sustainable agriculture through specialised workshops and guidance programmes.

Khalil Al-Mansouri said the festival provides Emirati farmers from across the UAE with fully equipped exhibition stands free of charge, while also supporting home-based agricultural initiatives. Mangoes account for around 80 percent of exhibits, with citrus fruits, bananas and other seasonal produce making up the remainder.

He added that the festival promotes agricultural heritage among younger generations through competitions and educational activities, while encouraging entrepreneurship in mango-based food processing industries. He also highlighted the support provided by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

This year's festival features five competitions with cash prizes to encourage excellence in local agricultural production. The programme opened with the Mango Mazayna (Most Beautiful Mango) Competition, alongside the Largest Mango Competition and the Best Mango Basket Competition for families.

Today, the programme continues with the Mango Beauty Competition for children aged 7 to 15 from the Eastern Region and the Best Innovative Idea or Mango-Based Project Competition, which promotes innovation and value-added industries linked to mango cultivation.

Supported by Al Sharqiya Kalba TV as the official media partner, the festival welcomes visitors on Sunday from 16:30 until 22:00. In addition to competitions and direct sales of premium mangoes and agricultural seedlings, the event offers cultural performances, heritage activities, agricultural workshops, daily prize draws and entertainment for families and children.