SEHA’s Tawam Hospital hosts 'Best of ASCO 2026 UAE'

AL AIN, 27th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced the opening of “Best of ASCO 2026 UAE”, a two-day oncology education programme convened by the Department of Oncology at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital to bring selected updates from the “ASCO 2026” Annual Meeting to the UAE oncology community.

Taking place on 27th and 28th June 2026 at Al Ain Rotana Hotel, the programme brings together oncology professionals from across the UAE to review key scientific developments and explore their implications for real-world clinical settings across the country.

The event provides a focused platform for medical oncologists, haematologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons, oncology pharmacists, nurses, allied health professionals, and healthcare stakeholders involved in cancer care.

Chaired by Dr Khalid Balaraj, Chair of the “BASCO 2026” Organising Committee and Chair of the Department of Oncology at SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, the programme includes eight scientific sessions, 47 licensed ASCO abstract presentations, and 15 scientific partner-led sponsored sessions.

The agenda covers major disease areas, including breast cancer, gastrointestinal oncology, genitourinary, prostate and gynaecologic oncology, lung cancer, haematologic malignancies, melanoma and immunotherapy, sarcoma, central nervous system tumours, quality of care, care delivery, and supportive care.

“Best of ASCO 2026 UAE” is designed to translate selected global oncology updates into practical discussion for the UAE healthcare setting. Through short, high-yield presentations and expert-moderated sessions, the programme supports clinical exchange and multidisciplinary learning across major tumour types.

Dr. Balaraj commented, “Best of ASCO 2026 UAE provides an important platform to bring selected global oncology updates into focused discussion with the UAE oncology community. Through high-yield scientific sessions and multidisciplinary expert dialogue, the programme aims to support practical learning, strengthen clinical exchange, and contribute to high-quality cancer care for patients across the UAE.”

The event reinforces SEHA’s Tawam Hospital’s role as a convening hub for oncology education and multidisciplinary cancer care. It also reflects SEHA’s continued commitment to supporting medical education, advancing specialised knowledge exchange, and strengthening clinical excellence across its network.

By hosting “Best of ASCO 2026 UAE” in Al Ain, SEHA’s Tawam Hospital continues to support the development of a connected oncology community that can engage with global scientific updates and apply relevant insights to patient care in the UAE.