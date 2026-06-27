DEWA strengthens environmental sustainability through mangrove planting, beach clean-up initiatives

DUBAI, 27th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in cooperation with the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, has planted 700 mangrove trees at the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary in 2026, mobilising 254 volunteers who contributed 508 hours of service.

The initiative forms part of a wider series of beach clean-up and mangrove planting activities organised since the start of the year to support environmental sustainability and protect marine biodiversity.

“Driven by our commitment to social responsibility, we continue to advance efforts to protect the environment and preserve its biodiversity while championing nature-based solutions to combat climate change and accelerate progress towards net zero. Our mangrove-planting initiatives, carried out in cooperation with government and private sector partners, underscore the importance of integrated efforts in achieving environmental sustainability and supporting the UAE’s goal to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030. We will continue to expand green spaces in Dubai, enhance quality of life and engage the wider community in safeguarding our precious natural resources,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Between 2023 and the end of May 2026, DEWA planted 14,650 mangrove trees at the sanctuary, with its beach clean-up campaigns removing more than 3,546 kilograms of waste, the majority of which were plastics. These initiatives brought together 2,154 volunteers, including DEWA employees, their families, staff from its subsidiaries and DEWA Academy students.

Volunteers praised DEWA’s efforts to raise awareness about the importance of planting and environmental conservation, highlighting the role of practical, scalable solutions in improving air quality and preserving terrestrial and marine habitats, as well as coastal ecosystems across Dubai.