Baniyas maintain lead on day two of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Round 5

ABU DHABI, 27th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi division) continued today at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi with the kids division, attracting strong participation from clubs and academies across the UAE. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club maintained the lead after day two, followed by M.O.D UAE in second place and Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

The event also attracted a huge number of families and fans, and the level of competitions by young athletes highlighted the championship's role in promoting jiu-jitsu, expanding participation, identifying young talent and supporting athlete development as well as the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation's continued efforts to deliver competitions that meet high technical and organisational standards.

Day two saw strong participation from young athletes, who displayed promising technical skills and reflected the continued progress of youth development programmes across clubs and academies. The competition also underscored jiu-jitsu’ role in building confidence, discipline and resilience while giving young athletes valuable competitive experience.

The matches were competitive throughout the day, with young athletes adhering to referees’ instructions, opponents and the principles of fair play. Strong family attendance remained a key feature of the event, highlighting the important role parents play in supporting their children's sporting journey and encouraging long-term participation in the sport.

The competition was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Saleh Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi); Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri and Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Members of the Federation; Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & Group CEO of EDGE, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation; Mohamed Karmastaji, Chief Executive Officer of Q Mobility; Farid Al Awlaqi, Chief Executive Officer of TAQA's Generation business; along with Federation officials, sponsors, and representatives from participating clubs and academies.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said dedicating a full day of competition to the kids' division reflects the Federation's long-term commitment to investing in future generations and promoting jiu-jitsu as a sport that helps build character, discipline and self-confidence from an early age.

He said, "The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of the main pillars of the sport's development, providing a competitive environment where young athletes can gain experience and continue their development within a structured technical and organisational framework. The strong participation from clubs and academies reflects the success of the Federation's strategy to expand the sport's grassroots base and identify promising talent. Strong family attendance also reinforces the important role parents play in supporting and encouraging their children to continue practising the sport."

Mohamed Karmastaji said, "We are proud of Q Mobility's strategic partnership with the Federation. The sport has a positive impact on both athletes and families, strengthening community bonds and promoting positive values. We remain committed to working with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation on initiatives that benefit the community."

Guilherme Fernandes, father of Matilde Fernandes of GFTeam UAE, who won the gold medal in the Kids Under-18kg category, said, "My daughter has been practising jiu-jitsu for four years. I encouraged her to take up the sport because of the confidence, discipline and respect it teaches children. This championship allows young athletes to compete, gain experience and build friendships within the jiu-jitsu community."

The fifth round concludes tomorrow, Sunday, with competitions for the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 boys' and girls' divisions. Clubs will look to improve their positions in the overall standings.