UAE expresses deep concern over ongoing military escalation in El Obeid, Sudan

ABU DHABI, 27th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed deep concern over the ongoing military escalation by the two warring parties in several areas of Sudan, including the city of El Obeid, and the resulting civilian casualties and worsening humanitarian crisis.

The UAE reiterated its steadfast rejection of the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, stressing the need for both parties to allow all civilians to leave and to provide safe humanitarian corridors to facilitate their passage.

The UAE emphasised that the immediate priority is to secure an urgent humanitarian truce and a permanent ceasefire that ensures the protection of civilians and enables the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to all affected areas amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

The UAE reiterated its support for the Quad’s efforts to achieve sustainable peace in Sudan, including securing an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and an urgent humanitarian truce, paving the way for a comprehensive civilian-led political process.

The UAE commended the ongoing international and regional efforts, including the outcomes of the Berlin Conference, as well as calls for an end to the war and the launch of a comprehensive, civilian-led political process. The UAE reaffirmed its full support for these efforts aimed at alleviating humanitarian suffering and protecting civilians.

Furthermore, the UAE welcomed the Quintet’s endeavors in support of a comprehensive political process, as well as the consultations held in Addis Ababa from 3–5 June to advance the establishment of the preparatory committee for a comprehensive Sudanese–Sudanese dialogue.

The UAE reiterated the importance of prioritising political solutions and supporting an inclusive, independent civilian-led transition that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability, and a dignified life.