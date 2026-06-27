Arab League welcomes Lebanon-Israel framework agreement

CAIRO, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, welcomed the framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel through United States mediation, describing it as an important step towards enabling the Lebanese state to restore its ability to exercise its sovereignty and secure a full and final Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, paving the way for the return of displaced persons, the release of detainees and the mobilisation of international efforts to reconstruct the south.

During a telephone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, the Secretary-General reaffirmed his continued support for the government's efforts to preserve security and stability and consolidate national sovereignty. He also stressed the Arab League's full solidarity with Lebanon and its complete readiness to fulfil its responsibilities.

At the same time, Aboul Gheit warned against Israel's continued provocative policies and aggressive approach aimed at evading its commitments and undermining the implementation of the agreement. He called for preserving national unity and urged the Lebanese people to stand united behind the state and the government in the face of persistent attempts to sow discord and threaten civil peace.