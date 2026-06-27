Egypt condemns Iranian drone attacks on Bahrain

CAIRO, 27th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt strongly condemned on Saturday the attacks targeting Bahrain using Iranian drones as a violation of Bahrain's sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and an unacceptable escalation that undermines efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

In a statement, carried by Ahram Online, the Egyptian foreign ministry stressed that these attacks come at a time when regional efforts are advancing toward consolidating a path of de-escalation and stability.

These efforts, the ministry affirmed, necessitate the imperative to refrain from any actions that could fuel tensions or undermine efforts to promote regional security and peace.

According to the Egyptian foreign ministry, Cairo reaffirmed its full solidarity with Manama and all Gulf states, as well as its complete support for all measures they take to safeguard their security, and stability in the face of any threats to its territorial integrity.