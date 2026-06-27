IVSM, EDGE ink strategic partnership to advance global growth of jiu-jitsu

ABU DHABI, 27th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- International Vision Sports Management (IVSM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, to strengthen efforts aimed at expanding the global reach of jiu-jitsu through the sponsorship of tournaments organised and promoted by Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), a subsidiary of IVSM.

The agreement was announced during a press conference held today at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Abdulmunem Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and Chairman of IVSM, alongside Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EDGE Group.

The MoU establishes a strategic partnership under which EDGE will sponsor IVSM’s tournament series across Latin America, as well as the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu events, among the world’s largest and most prominent jiu-jitsu competitions, attracting elite athletes from around the world.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to supporting UAE sport and enhancing its international presence by investing in major sporting events and reinforcing jiu-jitsu’s position as one of the world’s leading sports. It also aligns with the UAE’s vision of fostering impactful partnerships between the sports and industrial sectors.

Al Hashemi said the partnership with EDGE represents a significant addition to IVSM’s growth journey and reflects the increasing confidence that leading national institutions place in the organisation’s international events.

“We are proud to welcome EDGE to our family of strategic partners. This partnership goes beyond traditional sponsorship, reflecting a shared vision and ambition to support excellence while strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for sport and innovation. Over the past years, IVSM’s events have reached dozens of countries and attracted hundreds of thousands of athletes. Today, we continue this journey with partners who recognise the power of sport in building communities and enhancing the UAE’s global standing,” he said.

He added that EDGE’s sponsorship of IVSM tournaments in Latin America and the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam series will enhance the experience of athletes and spectators alike while supporting the organisation’s expansion into new markets.

“It will contribute to the continued growth of jiu-jitsu worldwide and further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as the world’s leading developer of the sport. We are confident this partnership will open new avenues for cooperation and create lasting value for both sides,” he said.

For his part, Al Marar stressed that supporting the community is a national responsibility, noting that jiu-jitsu embodies positive values, contributes to personal development, and strengthens family cohesion. He highlighted that more than 300,000 people practise the sport across the UAE, reflecting its growing importance within society.

“At EDGE, we believe in supporting national initiatives that generate a positive impact on the community. We will continue providing both financial and moral support to help develop jiu-jitsu and expand its global reach. We have already begun supporting IVSM tournaments in Brazil and across Latin America, and we will continue this commitment in the coming period,” he said.

He added, “Abu Dhabi is the global capital of jiu-jitsu, and from this standpoint, we will fully support IVSM, which organises nearly 280 jiu-jitsu tournaments around the world every year, further consolidating the UAE’s international leadership in the sport.”