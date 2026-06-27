Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 1,430

CARACAS, 27th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the two consecutive earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week has risen to 1,430, while 3,200 people have been injured and a further 3,100 displaced, leaving them homeless as a result of the disaster.

The figures were announced by Jorge Rodríguez, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, in a statement broadcast on state television today, Saturday, revealing the scale of the human losses.

The two earthquakes are among the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century. They led to the evacuation of numerous buildings in the affected areas, while aftershocks were felt across distant regions, including Brazil's Amazon region.