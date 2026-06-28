WGEO Chairman underscores role of critical minerals in clean energy economy

LONDON, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), affirmed that the transition to a climate-resilient future is not merely an environmental challenge, but a fundamental economic transformation. He stressed that critical minerals are the bedrock of the clean energy economy, underpinning all green economy initiatives such as solar panels, wind turbines, EV batteries, and grid infrastructure.

This came during his keynote address at London Climate Action Week 2026, co-organised by the Commonwealth Secretariat and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), with the attendance of Ambassador Tanmaya Lal, Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat, under the theme "Building Collaborative Pathways to Sustainable Prosperity," at Marlborough House in the British capital, London.

The session was attended by Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman of WGEO, alongside delegation members Marwan Bin Haidar, Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, and Abdulrahim Sultan, Director General of WGEO.

Al Tayer noted that critical minerals are the bedrock of the clean energy economy. For example, green economy initiatives such as the use of solar panels, wind turbines, EV batteries, and grid infrastructure all depend on reliable, sustainable supply chains.

He added, “Achieving a net-zero future under the Paris Agreement requires more than emission reductions alone. We should work on helping finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions, lowering carbon footprint and enhancing climate-resilient development. That means redirecting public and private capital toward responsible critical mineral value chains – from exploration to recycling – while ensuring that investments do not lock in high-carbon or socially damaging practices."

Al Tayer stated, "But for resource-rich Commonwealth members, these minerals offer something greater: an unprecedented opportunity to drive green industrialisation, build industrial capacity, attract quality investment, foster homegrown innovation, and diversify economies. Realising this opportunity requires more than geological endowment. It requires strong governance, strategic partnerships, and shared value across the supply chain. History has shown us the cost of getting this wrong: too often, previous extractive cycles left resource-rich nations with depleted assets but little lasting development to show for it. We cannot afford to repeat those missed opportunities. That is why I commend the work of the United Nations Secretary-General's Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals, which has set out seven guiding principles for fair, sustainable, and transparent mineral value chains – including benefit-sharing and circularity.

The Commonwealth and WGEO are natural partners in implementing those principles, turning global norms into local practice. WGEO shares this vision. As a platform for green economic transformation, WGEO brings together governments, financial institutions, and the private sector to accelerate sustainable development and build economic resilience. The collaboration between our two organisations proves that collective action works. By uniting diverse expertise and networks, we can drive environmental stewardship and long-term prosperity."

Concluding his remarks, Al Tayer affirmed that the green transition is one of the most significant development opportunities of our generation, calling for stronger partnerships, responsible investment, local innovation, and genuine community benefit to ensure that critical minerals advance not only global climate goals but also more diversified, resilient, and inclusive economies — noting that these are the common points uniting the Commonwealth Secretariat, WGEO, and everyone present that day.

The event also featured a roundtable panel discussion bringing together representatives from the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), Council on Energy Environment and Water (CEEW), the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF), the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), and the International Trade Centre (ITC), alongside a technical expert from the Commonwealth Secretariat.

The discussion focused on exploring economic opportunities and strengthening international cooperation, harnessing critical minerals as a key driver of the economic transition toward green industrialisation, while reinforcing the role of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), yearly organised by DEWA, as a leading global platform for green business and sustainable partnerships, in addition to deepening joint cooperation among Commonwealth member states through the activation of the Commonwealth Critical Minerals Alliance (CCMA).