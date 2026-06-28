Ajman Chamber concludes 1st phase of ‘Industrial Facilities Visitation Programme’

AJMAN, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber has concluded the first phase of its Industrial Facilities Visitation Programme, organised in collaboration with the Ajman Department of Finance and Ajman Transport Authority. The first phase included visits to six leading local factories to review their production capabilities and outstanding quality standards.

Procurement officials from government entities across the Emirate of Ajman participated in the programme.

The programme aims to strengthen cooperation between the government sector and national industrial establishments in the Emirate of Ajman by enabling government procurement officials to closely explore the advanced production capabilities of local manufacturers and the remarkable progress they have achieved in quality and manufacturing, particularly in the food and beverage, detergents and hygiene products sectors.

The programme focuses on highlighting the efficiency of the industrial sector in the emirate and its ability to meet the needs of government entities in accordance with the highest quality standards. It also aims to promote greater reliance on national products within the government procurement framework, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of local manufacturers while supporting the UAE's industrial development goals under the national Make it in the Emirates initiative.

The Chamber is implementing the Industrial Facilities Visitation Programme in a series of phases to expand the number of participating factories and further integrate them into the government procurement system.

Owners and representatives of participating factories highlighted Ajman Chamber's role in creating sustainable marketing opportunities for national manufacturers through a range of supporting initiatives and programmes, including participation in local and international exhibitions, field visits and specialised forums. They said these efforts enhance the competitiveness of national products and expand their reach to new markets and government entities.