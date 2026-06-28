UAE strongly condemns renewed hostile attacks by Iran on Bahrain, Kuwait

ABU DHABI, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile missile and drone attacks by Iran that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, and a threat to their security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.