Sharjah Chamber registers 30,000 memberships in H1

SHARJAH, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reported an impressive surge in registered memberships in the first half of 2026, recording nearly 30,000 new memberships and membership renewals.

According to SCCI’s data, the Sharjah Chamber signed up 2,800 new member companies during the first half of 2026, reporting 26,100 membership renewals across industrial, commercial, and professional sectors and 900 free zone memberships (new and renewed).

During the first half of the year, the Sharjah Chamber issued around 30,000 certificates of origin and processed 911 attestation transactions.

Saudi Arabia ranked as Sharjah’s largest export destination, with the total export and re-export values surpassing AED1.5 billion, followed by Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, and Ethiopia. The figures reflect Sharjah’s diversified export network and trade partnerships and its expanding access to diverse global markets, further consolidating the emirate’s position as a competitive regional and international trading centre.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the positive performance indicators recorded during the first half of 2026 demonstrate the resilience of Sharjah’s economic and investment ecosystem. They also underscore the success of ongoing initiatives to strengthen private sector competitiveness and drive sustainable business growth across strategic sectors.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber continues to implement the objectives of its 2025–2027 Strategy, which is centred on strengthening the emirate’s economy, advancing entrepreneurship, and fostering a more agile and sustainable business environment that promotes innovation and responds effectively to evolving global economic trends.

“The Sharjah Chamber remains committed to strengthening its role as the representative of the business community and a strategic partner in the emirate’s economic development. It continues to expand its network of local and international partnerships, support national companies in entering new markets, and attract high-value investments that contribute to diversifying Sharjah’s economic base,” Al Awadi added.

He emphasised that the next phase will focus on launching specialised initiatives and programmes aimed at enhancing the private sector’s preparedness for the evolving demands of the new economy. These efforts will further reinforce Sharjah’s position as a preferred destination for business and investment and as a leading regional hub for trade, industry, and services.