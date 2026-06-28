Egypt condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain

CAIRO, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt on Sunday strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait and Bahrain with missiles and drones, describing them as a flagrant violation of sovereignty, threatening security and stability while undermining regional efforts to de-escalate tensions peacefully.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Egypt's full solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain, expressing its complete support for all measures taken by both countries to preserve their security and stability.

The statement also stressed the importance of adhering to the current negotiating track, supporting serious efforts to reduce regional tensions, and resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means to enhance regional security and stability.