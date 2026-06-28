GCC countries strengthen efforts to combat desertification, restore rangelands in support of food security, environmental sustainability: GCC-Stat

MUSCAT, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) affirmed that GCC countries continue to intensify their efforts to protect land resources and restore degraded ecosystems, reflecting their strong commitment to international environmental agreements and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The statement coincides with the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, which serves as an opportunity to highlight the importance of investing in the restoration of degraded rangelands and adopting sustainable land management practices in support of food security, enhancing ecosystem resilience, and contributing to a more sustainable future for the GCC countries.

GCC-Stat noted that all GCC member states ratified the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) between 1996 and 1999, demonstrating an early commitment to addressing land degradation and drought challenges while promoting the sustainable management of natural resources.

The Centre further highlighted that the number of civil society organisations accredited to the UNCCD within the GCC reached 14 organisations. These organisations serve as an important complement to governmental efforts by supporting environmental initiatives, raising public awareness, and contributing to the protection and sustainable management of natural resources.

GCC-Stat also emphasised the strategic importance of rangelands as a vital natural resource that supports food security and biodiversity conservation. GCC countries have implemented national frameworks and regulations to manage rangelands sustainably, including measures to prevent overgrazing, regulate grazing seasons, and improve land management practices to ensure their long-term sustainability for future generations.

In the context of strengthening international cooperation to address desertification and drought, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is leading the “Silk Road Campaign”, an initiative aimed at linking the outcomes of the sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the UNCCD, hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh in 2024, with the seventeenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17), scheduled to take place in Mongolia in August 2026. The initiative seeks to advance global efforts in land restoration and enhance resilience to drought and climate change.

The Centre stressed that the observance of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought provides an important opportunity to highlight the need for increased investment in restoring degraded rangelands and adopting sustainable land management practices. Such efforts are essential for strengthening food security, enhancing ecosystem resilience, and supporting a more sustainable future for GCC countries.