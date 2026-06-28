Sultan bin Ahmed attends Royal European Academy of Doctors dinner

BARCELONA, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended a dinner hosted by the Royal European Academy of Doctors in Spain, in collaboration with the Diplomatic Academy of the Kingdom of Spain and the Consular Corps in Barcelona.

The dinner, held in honour of the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, recognised his distinguished career and acknowledged his efforts, coinciding with his visit to the Kingdom of Spain. Earlier, the Royal European Academy of Doctors had awarded His Highness its Gold Medal of Honour in recognition of his outstanding leadership and significant contributions to higher education, as well as his charitable efforts that have supported the advancement of higher education and scientific research.

Sheikh Sultan delivered a speech during the dinner, saying: “It is a particular pleasure to conclude our visit, having begun it by celebrating the achievements of our graduates at the University of Barcelona and ending it in the company of such a distinguished gathering, enjoying your generous hospitality and warm welcome.”

The President of the University of Sharjah noted that the visit to Spain reflected the shared belief of both countries and their educational institutions in the power of education to shape the future and improve the lives of many. He stressed that advancing education and scientific research is a shared responsibility and a lasting investment in humanity.

Sheikh Sultan added, “By supporting knowledge creation, innovation, and academic excellence, we empower future generations to address global challenges and drive meaningful progress. It is this very mission, and the Academy's own unwavering commitment to it, that makes tonight's honour so meaningful to me.”

The President of the University of Sharjah expressed his sincere appreciation to the Royal European Academy of Doctors in Spain for the prestigious honour, noting that receiving recognition from an institution dedicated to advancing knowledge, culture and international cooperation is a distinction His Highness will always cherish.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Sultan said, “This honour is not mine alone to hold. Every milestone is made possible by inspiring mentors, supportive colleagues, enabling institutions, and all those whose encouragement gives us the confidence and strength to move forward. To each of them and all of you present tonight, thank you.”

The dinner began with the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Spain, followed by a number of welcoming speeches.

Dr. Santiago Velo de Antelo, Executive President of the Diplomatic Academy of the Kingdom of Spain, delivered a speech welcoming the President of the University of Sharjah and the guests. He highlighted the Academy's efforts and its key initiatives to support diplomatic work, in addition to welcoming new members to further its mission and initiatives.

Dr. Alfredo Rocafort, President of the Royal European Academy of Doctors in Spain, also addressed the gathering, welcoming His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and praising his efforts and achievements. He expressed his sincere gratitude to His Highness for accepting the invitation to the dinner and joining them for the occasion.

The dinner also featured the presentation of a number of awards by the organising institutions, as well as the introduction of new members of the Diplomatic Academy of the Kingdom of Spain.