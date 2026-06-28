Arab Parliament Speaker condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain

CAIRO, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Speaker of the Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi condemned on Sunday the blatant Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait and Bahrain, describing them as a flagrant violation of state sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement, Al-Yamahi said the unacceptable actions represent an unjustified escalation that undermines the security and stability of Arab states.

Al-Yamahi stressed the need to uphold international law, respect the sovereignty of states, and spare the region further tension and escalation.

He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's categorical rejection of any attack or threat targeting Arab states or infringing upon their sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that the security of the Gulf states is a fundamental pillar of Arab national security.