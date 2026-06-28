Five UAE aid convoys enter Gaza under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

ABU DHABI, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip this week under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, comprising 68 trucks carrying 817 tonnes of food parcels and shelter materials, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their essential needs amid the difficult conditions in the Strip.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish continues to prepare relief convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre, where an integrated operational system ensures the rapid preparation, sorting and dispatch of aid to meet the growing humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip and ensure the continued delivery of assistance to beneficiaries.

The convoys continue the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to provide essential needs to the Palestinian people through the regular dispatch of relief convoys, contributing to alleviating the suffering of those affected and enhancing the response to urgent humanitarian needs.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 underscores the UAE's commitment to continuing its support for the Palestinian people and reflects its longstanding humanitarian approach of extending assistance to those in need through the provision of humanitarian and relief aid, embodying the values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility upheld by the UAE.