Jordan condemns Iranian missile, drone attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

AMMAN, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan has strongly condemned the Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, describing them as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries and a serious escalation that threatens their security, stability and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs said the attacks constitute a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait, stressing the Kingdom's support for all measures taken by the two countries to safeguard their sovereignty, security and the safety of their citizens and residents.