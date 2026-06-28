Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Annual Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – Dubai Chapter

DUBAI, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that relations between the UAE and the Republic of India represent one of the strongest and most dynamic partnerships in the world, built on solid foundations of trade and investment, shared values, mutual respect, and the exceptional contributions of the Indian community across all aspects of life in the UAE.

This came as Sheikh Nahyan inaugurated the Annual Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – Dubai Chapter (ICAI Dubai Chapter), held under the theme "The Resilience Comeback Story", with the participation of more than 700 ICAI members and their families. The event coincided with the 78th Chartered Accountants' Day, marking the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 1949.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the importance of this year's conference theme, noting that resilience is an essential quality that requires confidence in oneself, in others, in institutions and in the future. He said the concept includes the ability to manage risks, deal successfully with unexpected circumstances and make wise decisions under pressure, stressing that resilience is built through discipline, preparedness, sound judgement and a constant commitment to doing what is right.

He said the UAE demonstrates these values every day, particularly during the recent period of regional conflict and uncertainty, during which the leadership remained calm, institutions stayed strong, the economy remained confident, and the people stood together in remarkable unity, proving to the world the UAE's determination and ability to overcome all challenges.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE's resilience did not happen by chance, but is the result of decades of wise leadership, investment in people and the building of strong institutions. He praised the efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in advancing peace, opportunity and prosperity, which have strengthened the country's ability to respond to developments and reinforced its international standing.

He also noted that Dubai draws inspiration from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, whose commitment to innovation has transformed Dubai into a global centre for business. He said the UAE's leaders provide a leading model for building a society rooted in peace, tolerance, strength and resilience.

Sheikh Nahyan also addressed the pivotal role of chartered accountants in strengthening the UAE-India economic partnership, describing accounting as the language of business and accountants as custodians of financial performance and trust, which are fundamental to the success of companies and economies.

He stressed the need for accountants to keep pace with rapid changes in their profession, including artificial intelligence, which will automate routine tasks, as well as sustainability and digital finance. However, he affirmed that such technologies will not replace wisdom, integrity or professional responsibility, which will become even more important in the years ahead.

He also highlighted the family-oriented nature of the gathering, particularly during the Year of Community, noting that strong families build strong societies and that the accounting profession helps families, entrepreneurs and businesses plan confidently for the future.

Sheikh Nahyan concluded by commending ICAI Dubai Chapter for its role in advancing knowledge, serving the community and strengthening the bonds of friendship between the UAE and India, wishing its members continued commitment to excellence and success in inspiring future generations.

Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, said India is now the world's fifth-largest economy, with a gross domestic product exceeding US$4.4 trillion and annual trade of around US$1.8 trillion.

He highlighted the strength of the UAE-India partnership as a story of success and resilience, noting that bilateral trade exceeded US$100 billion annually over the past two years. He also praised the role of the Indian community as a vital bridge strengthening relations between the two countries.

Arun Singh, Member of the Rajya Sabha of the Parliament of India, said India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has maintained its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy over the past four years through comprehensive national initiatives such as Digital India and Make in India.

Singh reviewed investment opportunities available through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposit accounts, noting that deposits by non-resident Indians have risen to around US$166 billion, including US$33.7 billion in FCNR accounts, alongside growing investment opportunities in start-ups and capital markets. He also praised the national and professional role of chartered accountants working in the UAE in supporting the country's resilience despite regional challenges.

On the professional level, Rishi Chawla, Chairman of ICAI Dubai Chapter, said chartered accountants play a role similar to that of doctors by diagnosing the financial health of institutions and companies to ensure their sustainability and recovery from crises through professional discipline.

Amit Khaitan, Vice Chairman of ICAI Dubai Chapter, said trust is the foundation on which businesses are built and investments grow, adding that creating trust is the profession's mission in overcoming challenges and enabling recovery and comeback.

The conference also featured Indian actress Mahima Chaudhry, who shared her personal experience of resilience after recovering from a serious road accident and later from cancer. She stressed the importance of community support and determination, and called on Indian youth to strengthen the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship to overcome challenges.