SEWA updates government services digital platform

SHARJAH, 28th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced the completion of the development and update of its digital platform dedicated to providing services to government entities in the emirate.

The step aims to enhance e-services and expedite transaction processing, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for comprehensive digital transformation.

Engineer Abdulrahim Al Zarouni, Director of Shared Services at SEWA, explained that this step is part of the authority's strategic plan, which focuses on adopting the latest digital technologies and innovations to provide a smart work environment that serves the public interest and supports Sharjah's leadership as a global sustainable and environmentally friendly city. It also empowers government institutions and departments to access a comprehensive suite of technical and administrative services through a unified, efficient, and transparent interface, thus contributing to reducing the time required to complete vital projects and supporting sustainable development efforts in the emirate.

Al Zarouni emphasised that the upgraded platform offers government partners advanced features, including streamlining the work of government entities in monitoring contractors and consultants, tracking service connection requests, tracking the status of construction projects, and obtaining technical permits. It also provides a precise data system that supports strategic infrastructure-related decisions.