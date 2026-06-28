Arab League condemns continued Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

CAIRO, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, has once again strongly condemned the continued Iranian attacks carried out today against the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait using missiles and drones, describing them as a flagrant violation of sovereignty, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

In a statement issued today, Aboul Gheit stressed the need for the immediate cessation of all Iranian hostile acts targeting the Gulf states and threatening regional security and stability, holding Iran fully responsible for its unlawful actions, which undermine regional and international diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace in the region.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the Arab League's solidarity with the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, expressing its full support for the measures and steps they are taking to halt the Iranian attacks against them.

He also called on all concerned parties to commit to de-escalation and support efforts aimed at achieving calm, leading to a sustainable ceasefire.