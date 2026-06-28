National Human Rights Institution Board of Trustees holds second meeting

ABU DHABI, 28th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) convened its second meeting, chaired by Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairman of the NHRI, as part of the Institution’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance framework and enhance institutional performance in line with international best practices.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed a number of agenda items related to the Institution’s operational and strategic priorities.

The Board approved the National Human Rights Institution’s budget for 2026 and endorsed the Institution’s recruitment plan for 2026, reflecting its commitment to strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring the effective implementation of its strategic objectives.

Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi emphasised that these decisions represent an important step in strengthening the Institution’s institutional framework and enhancing its ability to effectively carry out its mandate in promoting and protecting human rights in accordance with the Paris Principles and the UAE’s commitment to promoting a culture of human rights and sustainable development.

The Board also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the vision of the UAE leadership in consolidating the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity, while continuing to enhance cooperation with relevant national entities and stakeholders.