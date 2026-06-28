Saudi Ministry of Energy: Aramco helicopter crash claims lives of all 14 people on board

RIYADH, 28th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday, 28th June 2026, at approximately 06:00.

The accident resulted in the martyrdom of all 14 individuals on board, all of whom were Saudi nationals. The relevant authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry of Energy extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the martyrs, praying that Almighty Allah grants them mercy and forgiveness and accepts them as martyrs.