Dubai Municipality launches world’s first AI-powered park design challenge

DUBAI, 28th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Municipality has launched the world’s first AI-powered park design challenge, a pioneering initiative that will invite participants to reimagine Al Safa 2 Park using artificial intelligence.

The design challenge forms part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to harness advanced technologies, urban design and community participation to shape the future of parks and public spaces. It explores how an integrated ecosystem of AI tools can support the full design journey, from site analysis and user insights to concept generation, scenario testing, design optimization, and visualisation, while ensuring that final design decisions remain human-led.

The challenge aims to develop visionary and implementable design concepts for Al Safa 2 Park that enhance sustainability, accessibility, wellbeing, social interaction and quality of life. Submissions are expected to include a fully integrated master plan supported by data analysis, visualisations, detailed plans and drawings, and a clear explanation of how AI tools informed the design process.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “The launch of the world’s first AI-powered park design challenge reflects Dubai’s ambition to lead the future of urban innovation by combining advanced technologies with human-centred design. Under the leadership’s vision, Dubai Municipality continues to develop transformative initiatives that enhance quality of life, strengthen community participation and reimagine public spaces as integrated destinations designed around people and their daily needs.”

Bin Ghalita added, “Artificial intelligence is not replacing human creativity in this challenge. It is being used as a tool to expand possibilities, deepen understanding and support better design decisions. Through this initiative, we aim to attract bold ideas from designers, researchers, students, startups and technology innovators, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for designing smart, sustainable and liveable future cities.”

The design challenge is open to professionals in urban planning, architecture, landscape architecture and public space design, as well as undergraduate students, master’s and PhD candidates, researchers, startups, artificial intelligence specialists and technology innovators.

Participants are required to demonstrate how AI tools were integrated into their design process to support analysis, iteration and decision-making. This may include concept exploration, spatial planning, environmental response, shade and microclimate optimisation, user experience insights, performance improvement, data-informed design decisions and AI-assisted visualisation.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “Parks play a direct role in shaping community wellbeing, social connection and everyday quality of life. Through this challenge, Dubai Municipality is exploring a new model for public space design, where artificial intelligence helps generate deeper insights into people, place, climate and use, while ensuring that the final outcome remains practical, inclusive and centred on human experience.”

He added, “Al Safa 2 Park provides an opportunity to test how AI can support the design of more responsive, comfortable and sustainable public spaces. Our focus is on developing a park that is accessible, engaging and meaningful for all ages and abilities, while reflecting the needs of the community and Dubai’s identity as a city of innovation.”

Submissions will be assessed against several key criteria, including the strength of the AI-integrated design approach, spatial intelligence and feasibility, human-centred experience, inclusivity, sustainability, clarity of design narrative and the ability to translate data analysis into practical spatial outcomes.

The challenge carries a total prize pool of AED200,000. The first-place winner will receive AED100,000, the second-place winner AED65,000, and the third-place winner AED35,000, recognising exceptional ideas with the potential to contribute to real-world outcomes.

The judging panel comprises a distinguished group of executive leaders from the Government of Dubai, alongside prominent local and international experts in design, architecture, artificial intelligence, and future city planning. The panel will evaluate the submissions and shortlist a selection of proposed designs, after which the community will be invited to participate in selecting the winning entries.

This approach reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to directly engaging the community in the design of parks, ensuring the development of public spaces that meet residents’ needs, align with their aspirations, and enhance quality of life.

Through launching the world’s first global challenge for park design using artificial intelligence, Dubai Municipality continues to establish a new model for designing public spaces that integrates AI, creativity, sustainability, local identity, human experience, and participatory design. This further reinforces Dubai’s position as a global platform for urban innovation and the design of future cities.

Dubai Municipality has also invited creatives and specialists to participate in the challenge through https://aipark.dm.gov.ae/ai-competition with applications open until 15th August 2026.