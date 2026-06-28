UAE participates in Global Leaders Forum marking bicentenary of 1826 Amphictyonic Congress of Panama

PANAMA CITY, 28th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, participated in the Global Leaders Forum held in Panama City to mark the bicentenary of the 1826 Amphictyonic Congress of Panama.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Noura Al Kaabi and Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi met with a number of senior officials, including Javier Martínez-Acha, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Juan Carlos Navarro, Minister of Environment; Jorge Herrera, President of the National Assembly; and Adolfo Fábrega, Director-General of the National Authority for Government Innovation.

Noura Al Kaabi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to further strengthening its bilateral relations with the Republic of Panama, which this year marks the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on 9th March 1993. She highlighted the continued development of bilateral ties across a range of sectors and the agreements and memoranda of understanding that have further strengthened the framework for cooperation.

Al Kaabi said that the Global Leaders Forum, held to commemorate the bicentenary of the 1826 Amphictyonic Congress of Panama, reflects the importance of multilateral action in building a safer and more prosperous future for all.

Al Kaabi added that the UAE believes in strengthening international cooperation, fostering dialogue, and upholding shared principles as essential pillars for advancing global peace, security, and prosperity. She stressed that cooperation among nations remains the most effective means of addressing common challenges and shaping a more stable future, stating, "We are stronger when we are united."