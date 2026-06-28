Baniyas finish on top as Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Round 5 concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth round of the third edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi division) concluded today at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, with competitions for the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 divisions.

The event brought together athletes from top clubs and academies across the UAE, leading to Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club finishing first in the overall standings, followed by Palms Sports - TEAM 777 in second place and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

The final day featured the youngest age groups in the championship, with athletes demonstrating the progress made through the development programmes at their clubs and academies. The matches were closely contested, with participants showing good technical ability and discipline.

Families once again turned out in large numbers to support the athletes, underlining the important role parents continue to play in encouraging young people to take part in sport and supporting their development.

The competitions were attended by a host of dignitaries, including Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Mansour Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation; along with Federation officials, sponsors and representatives of participating clubs and academies.

Younis Haji Al Khoori said, “The successful conclusion of the fifth round of the championship highlights the importance of investing in young athletes as the foundation for the future of sport in the UAE. Regular competitions help build a strong base of athletes, support clubs in developing their programmes and contribute to the federation's efforts to prepare future national team players.

“What makes this championship stand out is the combination of high organisational standards, strong participation and community support. Allowing young athletes to compete in a professional environment from an early age helps them gain valuable experience, build confidence and strengthen their connection with their clubs and country.”

Mansour Mohammed Al Dhaheri said, “The Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 competitions reflect the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. These age groups represent the starting point for developing athletes and helping them build discipline and responsibility.

“The championship also allows the federation and clubs to assess athletes’ progress, evaluate their performance and identify areas for further development. Developing athletes at these ages requires a long-term approach, and progress is measured by continuous improvement and the experience gained from one competition to the next. Families are an important part of this process, and the strong attendance of parents throughout the championship reflects growing awareness of the role sport plays in developing young people.”

Sumaya Faqeer Mohammed Al Baloushi, mother of Sarah Abdullah Mohammed Al Baloushi and Mansour Abdullah Mohammed Al Baloushi of Palms Sports Academy, said, “Our family always makes an effort to attend competitions to support and encourage our children. Jiu-jitsu has helped them develop discipline, respect for time and the ability to stay calm under pressure. These qualities have had a positive impact on their daily lives. The championship gives children the chance to compete, build confidence and learn from every experience, whether they win or lose.”

Mariam Rashid Mohammed of Baniyas Club, who won the gold medal in the Under-14 57kg division, said, “I learned something from every match and took another step forward in improving my performance. I look forward to continuing my training and achieving good results in future championships as well.”