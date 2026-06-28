Reem Al Hashimy receives Italy's prestigious Marisa Bellisario Award

ROME, 28th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has been awarded the Marisa Bellisario Award, one of Italy's highest distinctions recognising outstanding women leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary achievement across diplomacy, government, business, science, innovation, culture, and humanitarian action.

At the 38th edition of the Marisa Bellisario Award ceremony in Rome, Italy, the award was presented to Reem Al Hashimy by Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic. The award places Al Hashimy among an exceptional group of internationally influential leaders whose efforts have had a transformative impact on their countries and the wider world.

As one of Europe’s most respected recognitions of women’s leadership, the Marisa Bellisario Award also reflects growing international recognition of the UAE’s model for empowering women in leadership and decision-making, as well as the country’s broader commitment to fostering dialogue, partnership, and inclusive and sustainable development on the global stage.

Ahead of the ceremony, Reem Al Hashimy attended a reception hosted by Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, in honor of the 2026 award recipients. The reception reflected the high standing of the Marisa Bellisario Award within Italy's institutional, political, and public spheres, as well as the recognition it bestows on those who have made a positive impact both nationally and internationally.

The recognition also comes at a time of growing momentum in UAE-Italy relations, following the State Visit of President Sergio Mattarella to the UAE in January 2026, which marked a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The recognition reflects Al Hashimy's distinguished record and her longstanding contributions to diplomacy, international cooperation, and the advancement of global partnerships, including her role in strengthening relations between the UAE and the Italian Republic. Throughout her career, Reem Al Hashimy has played a central role in strengthening the UAE’s international engagement, fostering strategic partnerships, and advancing dialogue and cooperation across regions and sectors.

Reem Al Hashimy also played a leading role in the organisation and delivery of Expo 2020 Dubai, which marked a historic milestone in hosting global mega-events and set new standards for the industry. The Women's Pavilion at Expo further highlighted the pivotal role women play in driving development and advancing societal progress.

The award also highlights the remarkable progress achieved by Emirati women under the wise vision of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This legacy continues today under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has further strengthened women’s role across all fields of national development.

A central pillar of this progress has been the work of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, whose sustained efforts have been instrumental in advancing women as key partners in the UAE’s development journey. As a result of this long-standing national commitment, Emirati women today play leading roles across diplomacy, government, business, science, technology, and innovation, contributing significantly to the country’s development and international standing.

On the occasion, Al Hashimy said, “I am privileged to receive the Marisa Bellisario Award, a distinction that celebrates the contributions of women to public service, leadership, and international cooperation. I accept this recognition on behalf of the many Emirati women whose talent, ambition, and dedication continue to contribute to the UAE’s development and its engagement with the world. This award reflects the vision of the UAE leadership, which has empowered women to play an active role in shaping our nation’s future and representing it with confidence on the global stage. It also reaffirms the importance of dialogue, partnership, and international cooperation in addressing shared challenges and advancing sustainable progress for all.”

She added, “I am particularly pleased that this recognition comes at a time when relations between the UAE and Italy - our close friend and strategic partner - continue to grow from strength to strength. This recognition comes as Italy marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Italian Republic, adding further significance to this important milestone in the enduring friendship between the UAE and Italy. Building on a foundation of friendship and mutual respect, our two countries are deepening cooperation across key sectors including trade and investment, innovation, sustainability, culture, education, and people-to-people ties, united by a shared commitment to regional stability and international security.”

Previous recipients of the International Award include Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, globally recognised for her advocacy of education and youth empowerment; former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi; and Iraqi Yazidi human rights advocate and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad. Al Hashimy's selection as part of a distinguished group of global women leaders reflects recognition of her outstanding career and contributions to advancing international cooperation and making a positive change across the world.