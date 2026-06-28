President of Mauritius commends UAE’s efforts in promoting dialogue, tolerance, human fraternity globally

PORT LOUIS, 28th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dharambeer Gokhool, President of the Republic of Mauritius, received Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Chief Advisor to the Muslim Council of Elders and Co-President of Religions for Peace, on the sidelines of the 2026 International Meeting of Religions for Peace, hosted by the Republic of Mauritius with wide participation from religious and intellectual leaders from around the world.

During the meeting, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam expressed the Council’s appreciation for Mauritius as a global model of coexistence among followers of different religions and cultures.

The meeting highlighted the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders in promoting dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity, as well as in building bridges of trust among peoples.

Discussions also addressed ways to safeguard young people from hate speech, extremism, and digital misinformation, while emphasising the Document on Human Fraternity as a global ethical reference.

The two parties also exchanged views on various ethical challenges related to artificial intelligence and underscored the importance of developing ethical frameworks to ensure that its use serves humanity while safeguarding human dignity.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Mauritius praised the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in promoting the values of tolerance and human fraternity worldwide. He also commended the role played by the Muslim Council of Elders, under the leadership of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in advancing peace, dialogue, and coexistence. He emphasised the importance of continuing cooperation to support initiatives aimed at promoting peace and empowering young people.

The President of the Republic if Mauritius also received His Eminence Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, a member of the Muslim Council of Elders, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, and Co-President of Religions for Peace.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen interfaith dialogue and expand cooperation in promoting a culture of peace and coexistence, while underscoring the vital role of religious leaders in fostering human fraternity and enhancing mutual understanding among peoples.

For his part, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh emphasised the importance of uniting the efforts of religious leaders in addressing shared challenges and promoting a culture of mutual respect and human solidarity, thereby contributing to the spread of peace and strengthening coexistence among followers of different religions and cultures.

The participation of the Muslim Council of Elders in the 2026 International Meeting of Religions for Peace reflects its ongoing global efforts to contribute to international discussions on the role of religious leaders in addressing global challenges in ways that safeguard human dignity, reinforce identity, and promote the values of peace, justice, and human fraternity.