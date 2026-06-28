11 killed in skydiving aircraft crash in north-eastern France

NANCY, 28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Eleven people were killed today when a skydiving aircraft crashed in north-eastern France.

Yves Séguy, Prefect of the Meurthe-et-Moselle department, said the aircraft crashed near the city of Nancy, adding that the Public Prosecutor's Office had launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Hervé Féron, Mayor of Tomblaine, where the crash occurred, said the aircraft came down near a residential area, only a few dozen metres from the airport runway.

Local authorities in Tomblaine said the aircraft belonged to a skydiving school and that the victims were the pilot and the 10 passengers, comprising five students and five instructors.