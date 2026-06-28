Qatari citizen martyred, resident injured by shrapnel from regional military operations

DOHA,28th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatar's Ministry of Interior said a Qatari citizen was martyred and an Arab resident wounded after the vessel they were aboard was struck by shrapnel resulting from ongoing military operations in the region.

In a statement carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministry said the incident came to light after the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security noticed that a marine vessel had failed to return on schedule, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation on Saturday evening.

Search teams located the vessel in the early hours of Sunday. The Qatari citizen was found to have sustained fatal shrapnel injuries, while the resident was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The ministry extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the wounded resident a speedy recovery, adding that investigations and legal procedures are continuing in accordance with established legal frameworks.