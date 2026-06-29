UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Dr. Patrick Herminie on the occasion.