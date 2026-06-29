ADNOC Logistics & Services upgrades full year 2026 guidance

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Logistics & Services plc today announced an upgrade to its full‑year 2026 financial guidance, incorporating current performance delivered in the second quarter of 2026.

The Company wishes to further update the market on the ongoing strength of its Shipping segment. This updated guidance reflects actual performance year‑to‑date and assumptions for the remainder of the year that reflect ongoing market strength. The full-year results are highly dependent on regional dynamics.

Our Offshore Contracting segment has been positively impacted by gradual improvements in material handling volumes in the Integrated Logistics Services Platform (ILSP).

Guidance reflects higher ILSP material handling volumes and maintains previous guidance assumptions for our Jack-Up Barge fleet.

Guidance for capital expenditure, leverage and dividend policy remains unchanged and aligned with the Company’s capital allocation framework.

2Q 2026 results announcement is scheduled for 11th August 2026