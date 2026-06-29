AD Ports Group, EGA expand long-term partnership through new AED84 million infrastructure development at Khalifa Port

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) have announced the signing of an agreement to enhance EGA’s dedicated berth at Khalifa Port.

As part of their longstanding strategic partnership, AD Ports Group and EGA will jointly invest AED84 million in a multi-phase berth enhancement programme to upgrade EGA’s dedicated port infrastructure and accommodate Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, which can transport 15–20 percent more cargo than the Capesize vessels currently calling at EGA’s berth. The enhancements will further improve berth productivity, operational efficiency, and overall cargo-handling performance.

Upon completion of the planned works by August 2028, the upgraded berth is expected to support the handling of approximately 8 million tonnes of bulk cargo annually. The project will also enhance operational flexibility by enabling the installation of additional unloader facilities.

In addition, the enhancement programme includes upgrades to the existing capping beam, the installation of new bollards and fenders, the extension of crane beams and foundations, the provision of additional utility connections, and dredging works. Collectively, these enhancements will facilitate the safe and efficient accommodation of larger vessel classes while supporting the anticipated increase in future bulk-handling volumes.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer – Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “This agreement underscores our commitment to investing in world-class port infrastructure that supports the continued growth of the UAE’s industrial and trade sectors. It also reinforces our strategic partnership with Emirates Global Aluminium, a global leader in premium aluminium and one of the nation’s most important industrial champions.

Through collaborative, long-term investment, we are enhancing the capabilities of critical trade infrastructure while enabling our partners to grow and compete more effectively on the global stage. Such partnerships remain central to AD Ports Group’s strategy and continue to support our profitable growth as a leading trade enabler across global markets.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, “Khalifa Port is a strategic gateway for EGA’s global operations. This collaboration with AD Ports Group will strengthen long-term capacity, efficiency, and performance of our dedicated berth at Khalifa Port, ensuring the safe and reliable handling of the raw materials essential to our operations. The project will further strengthen our ability to produce the high-quality aluminium that enables modern life and supports industries around the world.”

This collaboration builds on the longstanding strategic partnership between AD Ports Group and EGA, and reflects their shared focus on operational excellence, infrastructure resilience, and sustainable industrial growth.

Khalifa Port, ranked 39th in the prestigious Lloyd’s List Top 100 Ports for 2025, is also a regional container hub to three of the world’s largest shipping lines – CMA CGM, COSCO, and MSC. It also serves as a technologically advanced maritime gateway to Abu Dhabi, providing seamless multimodal access to Khalifa Economic Zones – Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), the Middle East’s largest integrated system of economic cities and free zones, and extending inland connectivity across the UAE and wider Gulf region through the dry ports of Al Faya and Al Ain.