TRENDS, Umm Al Quwain University sign MoU to enhance research, empower students

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Dubai Office, part of the TRENDS Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Umm Al Quwain University to enhance cooperation and partnership in research, strategic and foresight studies, training, qualification consulting, opinion polling, and the scientific and intellectual empowerment of students.

The MoU was signed at the campus of Umm Al Quwain University by Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the TRENDS Dubai Office, and Dr. Hany Bakr Ganah, an Associate Professor of Biotechnology and the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Umm Al Quwain University. The two sides will conduct joint research in the social, economic, and technological fields and launch a series of innovative initiatives, programmes, and specialised training courses.

Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the TRENDS Dubai Office, said that the signing seeks to enhance the exchange of research and academic expertise, experts and researchers to benefit from their knowledge capabilities, as well as organising joint scientific and research events such as seminars, panel discussions, dialogue sessions, workshops and lectures, in addition to exchanging scientific publications, and productive cooperation in research projects aimed at finding innovative solutions to serve and develop societies.

Al Ali pointed out that the MoU represents a new qualitative addition to the journey of serving scientific research and knowledge production in the field of social sciences and future studies, and it opens prospects for purposeful cooperation that achieves common goals, especially in scientific research and forward-looking analysis.

The director of the TRENDS Dubai Office praised the pivotal and constructive role played by Umm Al Quwain University in serving scientific research, knowledge, social sciences, philosophical, and humanistic studies, considering the university is an educational and intellectual beacon that presents a unique model in preparing a promising generation of young scientific researchers capable of creativity and anticipating the future with knowledge.

Dr. Hany Bakr Ganah is an Associate Professor of Biotechnology and the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Umm Al Quwain University, confirmed that the memorandum signed with TRENDS aims to enhance joint research in a way that serves both the academic and research sides, in addition to its important role in improving the educational process, preparing and empowering students with the skills required in labor markets, and exchanging experiences and expertise to keep pace with the rapid developments.

Bakr explained that the research collaboration with TRENDS will contribute to achieving the university’s strategy of preparing and qualifying student cadres scientifically and intellectually by involving them in research programmes and specialised training courses, which equip them with the ability to take initiative, be creative, and be innovative.