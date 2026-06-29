Expo City Dubai partners with Emirates NBD to introduce tailored home financing solutions

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo City Dubai has signed an agreement with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, to introduce tailored mortgage and home financing solutions designed to support buyers across its diverse residential portfolio.

The partnership reflects strong long-term momentum in Dubai’s residential real estate sector, with increasing demand for structured financing solutions – including for ready-to-handover and off-plan properties – designed to facilitate the different stages of an investor’s home ownership journey.

Available to all buyers of Expo City Dubai properties, subject to standard banking and regulatory requirements, the partnership simplifies the transaction process, providing more convenience for investors while enabling greater payment assurance for remaining development and delivery phases.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said, “The collaboration with Emirates NBD reflects our shared confidence in the ongoing stability and strength of Dubai’s residential real estate market. These structured financing solutions support our investors on their path to home ownership, and offer greater clarity, convenience and reassurance when purchasing property within Expo City Dubai’s growing residential communities.”

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Group Head of Priority and Personal Banking, and Retail Banking Sales at Emirates NBD, said, “Emirates NBD is proud to partner with Expo City Dubai. Through this collaboration, we will provide prospective homeowners with innovative and competitive offerings, making their journey to owning a residence within Expo City Dubai's vibrant community seamless and rewarding. This partnership not only reaffirms our commitment to driving the growth of Dubai's dynamic real estate sector; it also strengthens our position as a trusted partner in advancing national priorities.”

The partnership supports Dubai’s broader vision for sustainable urban growth and long-term economic development and illustrates the continued momentum of Expo City Dubai’s transformation into a fully integrated city, set to welcome its first residents by the end of this year.