DMCC, EAK Digital to launch 'BlockDown Dubai' at Uptown Dubai in 2027

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has partnered with Web3 marketing agency EAK Digital, the organiser of Istanbul Blockchain Week and BlockDown event series, to launch BlockDown in Dubai for the first time, expanding the franchise into one of the world’s leading digital asset hubs.

The event will take place at DMCC’s Uptown Dubai on 26-27 January 2027 and is expected to attract thousands of founders, investors, technology companies and institutions from around the world. The launch marks EAK Digital's latest expansion in the region following the growth of Istanbul Blockchain Week into the largest Web3 industry event in Türkiye.

Hosted at Uptown Dubai’s open-air The Plaza, the inaugural Dubai event will bring together stakeholders from across digital assets, decentralised technologies, artificial intelligence, web3 gaming, venture capital and financial services. Discussions will focus on the growing integration of blockchain infrastructure, tokenisation, digital finance, AI and gaming technologies into the global economy.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, “Digital assets, artificial intelligence, and blockchain infrastructure are moving from the margins into the core of the global economy. The next phase of growth will be defined by how effectively these technologies converge with capital, regulation, and international trade.

DMCC has built the region’s leading technology community, home to one of the largest concentrations of Web3 companies in the Middle East. Through our partnership with EAK Digital to host BlockDown Dubai at Uptown Dubai, we are creating a premier platform that connects founders, investors, and institutions at the centre of this transformation.”

Erhan Korhaliller, Founder and CEO, EAK Digital, said, “We have spent six years building Istanbul Blockchain Week into the largest Web3 conference in Türkiye, and what that journey taught us is that the industry was missing an event that treated experience and business outcomes as equals, not a tradeoff. BlockDown was built on that conviction, merging Web3, AI, gaming and culture into a single experience, where the atmosphere is world-class and the business outcomes are just as sharp. Dubai is where that vision belongs. The city sits at the intersection of capital, technology and global ambition, and partnering with DMCC gives us the platform to build what we intend to be the defining Web3 event brand in the region. January 2027 is just the beginning."

The partnership reflects the increasing concentration of digital asset, blockchain, AI and gaming technology companies in Dubai, as firms seek access to capital, regulation and international markets from a single location.

DMCC has emerged as one of the world's largest Web3 business ecosystems, with more than 800 Web3 companies operating within a wider technology community of over 4,000 firms and alongside over 26,000 businesses across trade, finance and professional services.

Organised by EAK Digital, BlockDown Dubai is expected to welcome between 2,000 and 3,000 attendees in its inaugural edition, with participation from leading blockchain protocols, digital asset firms, venture capital funds, technology companies and global brands.