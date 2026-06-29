Chacarra climbs to 3rd in race to Dubai Rankings

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Spain's Eugenio Chacarra has climbed to third place in the latest Race to Dubai Rankings, released on Monday, after securing his second consecutive DP World Tour title with victory at DS Automobiles 83° Open d'Italia championship, which concluded on Sunday at Circolo Golf Torino. The triumph follows his success at the KLM Open earlier this month.

The victory earned Chacarra 585 Race to Dubai points, taking his season total to 2,107 points and moving him into third place, closing the gap on current Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed of the United States (2,690 points) and defending champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who sits second with 2,269 points.

Chacarra produced a commanding performance throughout the tournament, finishing on 24-under-par after rounds of 66, 65, 65 and 64, claiming victory by five strokes over England's Matt Wallace, who finished runner-up at 19-under-par.

The Madrid-born Spaniard has continued his impressive rise in professional golf after initially showing great promise as a football player before a wrist injury prompted him to focus entirely on golf.

The battle for the Race to Dubai title continues this season among the world's leading golfers as they compete for places in the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs, which will be staged in the United Arab Emirates this November. The top 70 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings will qualify for the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links from 5–8 November 2026, with the leading 50 players then advancing to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 12th to15th November.

DS Automobiles 83° Open d'Italia marked the 24th tournament of the season, which spans 42 events across 25 countries under the Race to Dubai banner.

Attention now turns to this week's BMW International Open in Germany, which concludes this season's European swing.