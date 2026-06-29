GLIDE, WHO partner to accelerate disease elimination across Eastern Mediterranean Region

CAIRO, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo have signed a partnership agreement to accelerate the elimination of preventable communicable diseases across the region.

Combining technical support, catalytic financing, and country-led action, the collaboration marks a significant step towards supporting integrated, sustainable approaches to disease elimination in one of the world’s most complex public health landscapes, while contributing to broader global efforts to eliminate preventable infectious diseases.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, CEO of GLIDE, said, "This partnership represents an important step in advancing our mission to accelerate the elimination of preventable infectious diseases. By combining our research-driven approach, innovation, and implementation expertise with WHO’s regional leadership, we are focusing on integrated surveillance and the use of artificial intelligence to strengthen health system resilience and support long-term disease elimination. Our shared vision is grounded in a commitment to a healthier, disease-free future for the people of the Eastern Mediterranean Region, while contributing to progress towards global disease elimination goals.”

Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said, "The challenges we face in the Eastern Mediterranean Region require innovative, cross-border solutions and robust institutional partnership. This agreement with GLIDE helps us accelerate the implementation of our multi-disease elimination framework while leveraging cutting-edge technology and enhanced diagnostics. Together, we are empowering countries to take the lead in identifying and eliminating the infectious threats that hold back community well-being and economic growth."

The partnership seeks to strengthen integrated disease surveillance systems and catalyse innovation and digital transformation in public health by building national capacities in the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. It supports the WHO Regional Office’s new initiative on multi-disease elimination which aims to accelerate the elimination of communicable diseases – with an initial focus on 14 high burden diseases with strong potential for integrated action – by strengthening shared health-system functions, integrated service delivery and harmonised monitoring across programmes while preserving disease-specific targets, indicators and validation pathways.

The agreement also emphasises leadership and advocacy to strengthen poliovirus surveillance, helping both endemic and polio-free countries maintain the vigilance and technical capacity needed to achieve and sustain polio-free status.

Reflecting a shared vision and commitment to strengthen public health systems, advance disease elimination efforts and improve resilience across the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of current and future threats, as the collaboration evolves, GLIDE and WHO will explore additional areas of cooperation to advance regional health priorities and contribute to global health security and disease elimination goals.