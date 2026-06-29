'Massar Al Ghurair' integrates UAE PASS to facilitate education and employment opportunities for youth

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) has integrated UAE PASS into Massar Al Ghurair, its digital platform that helps Emirati youth explore careers, identify the skills employers are looking for, and connect with learning and job opportunities.

The integration allows users to register or log in using their UAE PASS account, making access to the platform simpler, faster, and more secure. By reducing manual data entry and verifying users' identity during registration, it makes the sign-up process easier while improving the accuracy of user information.

Launched in 2025, Massar Al Ghurair uses real-time job market data to help young Emiratis explore which skills are in demand, explore career options, and find relevant education, training, and employment opportunities. The platform is designed to support up to 45,000 young Emiratis while strengthening links between learners, employers, and education providers.

"Digital platforms create the greatest value when they are easy to access, and people can trust the information behind them," said Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF. "Integrating UAE PASS makes Massar Al Ghurair easier to use while strengthening the quality of information on the platform. More importantly, it aligns the platform with the UAE's trusted national digital infrastructure, reflecting the standards of security, accessibility, and user experience that are shaping the country's digital future. As we continue to develop Massar Al Ghurair, our focus remains on making it easier for young people to access the learning and employment opportunities available to them."

Massar Al Ghurair was launched by AGF a year ago as part of its efforts to help prepare Emirati youth for a changing job market. Developed in partnership with Cornerstone, a global leader in workforce agility solutions and AI-powered workforce technology, the platform combines real-time job market data with AI to provide personalised career guidance, identify emerging skills, and connect users with learning and employment opportunities.