Dubai Financial Audit Authority joins Elite Group of NASBA-accredited Continuing Professional Education Providers

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Financial Audit Authority (FAA) announced that its Academy has been accredited by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as an approved Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Sponsor. This marks a significant achievement that further strengthens the Academy’s position as a specialised centre for professional development and lifelong learning, in line with the highest international standards.

The accreditation reflects the Authority’s ongoing commitment to investing in human capital and enhancing the professional capabilities of national and specialised talent through the provision of training and development programmes aligned with international best practices and standards. This, in turn, contributes to strengthening institutional excellence and preparing professionals to keep pace with the rapidly evolving demands of the profession.

This milestone also demonstrates the Academy’s commitment to applying world-class standards in the design and delivery of training and professional development programmes. This includes ensuring the quality of educational content, the expertise of instructors and subject matter experts, and the effectiveness of learning outcomes. It further reinforces the Academy’s role as an advanced knowledge platform that supports the development of specialised professional capabilities across auditing, governance, oversight and related disciplines.

Under this accreditation, the Academy is now authorised to award internationally recognised Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for all of its training programmes, whether offered exclusively to FAA employees or through public programs available to participants from external entities, delivered either in person or virtually.

The accreditation also enables holders of professional certifications to benefit from the Academy’s programmes in fulfilling their continuing professional education requirements and maintaining the validity of their credentials, including CPA, CIA, CMA, and other relevant certifications.

Commenting on the achievement, Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director-General of the Dubai Financial Audit Authority, said, “The accreditation of the FAA Academy by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy represents a significant institutional achievement that reflects the Authority’s commitment to adopting international best practices in capability building and professional development. It also underscores our dedication to providing an advanced learning and development environment that supports continuous learning and fosters a culture of excellence and professionalism across oversight and institutional functions.”

He continued, “This achievement aligns with Dubai’s vision of investing in human capital as a key driver of innovation, development and institutional leadership. It further strengthens the Authority’s ability to prepare highly qualified professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate rapid changes and anticipate future requirements. We believe that capability building is not an end in itself, but a fundamental pillar for enhancing institutional performance and creating sustainable impact that supports Dubai’s competitiveness and global leadership across sectors.”

Amir Ali Algergawi, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Financial Audit Authority, stated, “This accreditation is the result of ongoing efforts to advance our professional training and development ecosystem in accordance with international best practices. It further enhances the value that the Academy provides to FAA employees as well as employees of entities subject to its oversight. It also enables participants to benefit from accredited training programmes that award internationally recognised Continuing Professional Education credits, supporting their professional growth, helping them maintain professional certification requirements, and strengthening their competitiveness and expertise across specialised fields.”