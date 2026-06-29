ADIB wins two awards at GBM Middle East Awards 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has won two awards at the Global Banking & Markets (GBM) Middle East Awards 2026, receiving the Rising Star Sukuk House of the Year and Islamic Project Finance House of the Year awards.

In addition to the institutional awards, ADIB was recognised for its leading role across several landmark, award-winning transactions, including: “Debut Sovereign, Supranational & Agency Sukuk Deal of the Year”, “GRE / Quasi-Sovereign Syndicated Finance of the Year”, “Corporate Syndicated Finance Deal of the Year”, “Infrastructure / Project Finance Deal of the Year”, and “Real Estate Finance Deal of the Year”, in addition to “High Yield Sukuk Deal of the Year”.

Hakim Karoui, Group Head of Wholesale Banking Group (WBG) at ADIB, said, “These awards reflect the strength of ADIB’s integrated financing platform and our continued ability to deliver innovative, Shariah-compliant solutions. Our growing presence in the sukuk market, combined with our leadership in structured and project finance, positions us strongly to support clients across the region. ADIB has led some of the region’s largest and most significant transactions over the past year, and we aim to build on this momentum as we continue to introduce Shariah-compliant solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

The annual Global Banking & Markets (GBM) Middle East Awards bring together leading businesses from the local and international finance and investment community. The winners were selected by a judging panel comprising esteemed figures from banking and finance.