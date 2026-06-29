DEWA presents Dubai's achievements in energy, water, AI at Al Shera'a

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; and other senior officials, in the presence of Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DEWA, on a tour of Al Shera'a, DEWA's new headquarters, an architectural masterpiece and the tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building in the world.

The guests were briefed on the DEWA’s journey, achievements, initiatives and strategic projects, and the journey of electricity and water generation, transmission and distribution, in addition to clean energy projects such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and the 250MW Hatta Hydroelectric Power Plant, the first pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in the Arabian Gulf region.

DEWA’s digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) journey were also reviewed, as well as its initiatives in this field, such as Digital DEWA, its digital arm, which is redefining the future of utilities by integrating advanced digital capabilities into operations and services. DEWA owns the world's largest solar-powered green data centre, according to Guinness World Records.

The guests were also briefed on Al Shera’a, which introduces an innovative concept for sustainable buildings based on the integration of smart solutions within a comprehensive cognitive system that senses, analyses and responds. This approach positions it as the world’s smartest government building, enabled by the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data (BD) analytics and AI.

Al Shera'a aims to establish a new global benchmark for net-positive buildings that generate more clean energy than they consume, while providing a smart and sustainable working environment that places people at its heart.

The building has a built-up area exceeding two million square feet. It has been designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and WELL Gold certification, the leading global standard for healthy, people-centric buildings. The building represents a global model for future developments that combine AI, resource efficiency, sustainability and quality of life.